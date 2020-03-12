St. Petersburg mayor Rick Kriseman announces that Grand Prix will be closed to crowds. The race may be postponed to a later date.

The 2020 IndyCar season opener may not start on Sunday because of the coronavirus.

St. Petersburg mayor Rick Kriseman told reporters on Thursday that two people in the area have been diagnosed with COVID-19. As a result, the city will close the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg to all spectators and that the race itself may be delayed.

A formal announcement by the mayor is scheduled for 3 pm ET.

This is the latest blockbuster in sports in the Bay Area as less than 24 hours ago the NCAA announced that the Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament would be played without fans. That means one week from today there will be four teams playing basketball in Tampa at Amalie Arena and no one will be at the building, the bars in the area or booked at the hotels.

More to come….