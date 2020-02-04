Super Bowl LV was set to go to Los Angeles but their $2 billion dollar stadium will not ready to handle the event so they were moved to 2022, which meant that the hosting duties fell to the runner up city of Tampa to take on the job. So, the Tampa Bay area gets the NFL’s big game for the 5th time the others being 1984, 1991, 2001, and 2009.

Super Bowl LV will be broadcast on CBS, the second time in three seasons the network will host the Super Bowl and WestWood One Radio will have the broadcast covered as usual.

Tampa will be hosting its 5th Super Bowl putting the city 4th on the list hosting the Super Bowl behind Miami 11, New Orleans 10 and Los Angeles 7 times which is not bad company.

Raymond James Stadium will be the site and as the city of Miami says goodbye to Super Bowl 2020 Tampa stands ready. Something former Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn made clear when the city was named back in 2017.

“Being awarded Super Bowl 2021 is a testament to our city’s ability to shine on the international stage,” Mayor Bob Buckhorn said in a statement. “Tampa does big events as well as anybody in the world and once again we will rise to the occasion. We look forward to working to meet the host requirements over the weeks ahead. Thank you to the NFL and network of owners who voted unanimously on this move. We will not disappoint.”

This week NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell during a press conference made it clear that the Super Bowl would be headed back to Miami and Tampa many times in the future. As warm weather cities have long been the NFL Super Bowl preference.

The new rotation will put Tampa in with New Orleans, Atlanta, and Miami in the East with Los Angeles, Phoenix and now Las Vegas in the West. Then, of course, there will be cities rewarded for building new stadiums along the way.

Recently the NFL voted to award to The Super Bowl in 2023 to be played at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, while New Orleans’ Mercedes-Benz Superdome will host in 2024.

In the past, several cities would bid for the chance at the Super Bowl. But now, the NFL makes that decision on its own and gives its selection the chance to be the sole bidder for the opportunity. This gives cities that have hosted the game in the past an advantage over those who are taking their first bite at the apple.