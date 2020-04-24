Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians will be on with Mike Tirico at 3 pm NBCN

An encore of the show airs on NBCSN at 3 p.m. ET, and streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. Select content and interviews will additionally be hosted on NBC Sports’ YouTube channel and social media platforms. The full show will also be available on The Mike Tirico Podcast.

Today’s Lunch Talk Live guests, which feature dynamic and cross-sport pairings, include:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians

San Francisco 49ers first-round draft pick WR Brandon Aiyuk

NBC Football Night in America analysts Tony Dungy & Rodney Harrison

& NBC Sports football analyst Chris Simms

NBC Sports NFL insider Peter King

NBC Sunday Night Football sideline reporter Michele Tafoya

Pro Football Talk’s Charean Williams

Pro Football Focus’ George Charourhi

The Rich Eisen Show, which will be presented live on NBCSN from Monday through Friday from 1-3 p.m. ET through June 12, follows Lunch Talk Live today at 1 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Today’s guests on The Rich Eisen Show include:

ESPN football analyst and former All-Pro punter Pat McAfee

FOX college football analyst Joel Klatt

NBC Sports NFL insider Peter King

“I’ve almost talked to everybody, but within this past month I’d say 10 teams,” quarterback Jordan Love told Eisen on yesterday’s The Rich Eisen Show before being selected by the Green Bay Packers with the 26th pick of last night’s NFL Draft.

NBC Sports will launch a new multi-platform campaign #OneHomeTeam, which will spotlight the ways the sports community, fans, athletes and commentators alike, are filling the void left by the pause on live sporting events. By aggregating digital and social media content, as well as creating new content, NBC Sports will highlight everything from the at-home fitness routines of professional athletes to the amateur broadcaster calling a race in his or her backyard to an NBC Sports commentator’s own unique spin on the event of the day.

#OneHomeTeam not only brings together these various sources of sports-specific content under one hashtag, but also surfaces new challenges and opportunities for fans to engage in ways they’ve yet to see.

“We miss live sports just as much as everyone else, but our hope with this platform is to keep people connected to the world of sports on a daily basis, inspiring at-home activities and staying connected to the athletes and broadcasters,” says Lyndsay Signor, VP, Consumer Engagement, NBC Sports. “Through the #OneHomeTeam initiative, we want fans to know we are in this together and will still cheer, laugh and be inspired by the athletes and sports we love.”

Each week a series of new, engaging and informative content, will be showcased across television, digital and social. Fans can expect everything from Scavenger Hunt Saturdays asking them to dig up their first live sporting event ticket that could be showcased on Lunch Talk Live with Mike Tirico to having an NBC Sports commentators surprise their digital viewing party during a replay of their favorite broadcast.

Examples of the content fans can expect weekly across NBC Sports’ many platforms: