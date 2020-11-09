Tampa Bay Buccaneers shocking 38-3 loss to New Orleans Saints

By Michelle Sabin

Sports Talk Florida – Bucs Reporter

A stunning Sunday Night Football performance by the Buccaneers, but not in the way Tampa Bay fans had hoped for. They fall to the New Orleans Saints for the second time this season with an upsetting 38-3 loss at home.

The Bucs were coming off a narrow win (25-23) against the Giants last week to face their division rival. They were expected to give a performance against Drew Brees and the Saints worthy of playing in the primetime spot.

The Bucs didn’t just make poor mistakes and generate unnecessary penalties, they fell completely flat in their performance. According to Head Coach Bruce Arians the loss was shocking. To put it more bluntly, he said, “they kicked our ass in every phase.”

At the end of the first half, the Bucs had only 36 yards offensively, while the Saints already had 28 points on the board. This was one of the largest deficits of Quarterback Tom Brady’s career.

However, Arians was quick to explain that Brady was getting repeatedly hit throughout the game and the loss does not fall just on him. With the team down 28 points, he said, “it was a known passing situation every play, and they were bringing five and everyone had a single block.” Arians added, “it was the type of situation that you never want to put your quarterback in.”

As is typical with Brady, he shoulders the loss himself and is prepared to make the necessary corrections going into next week. He said that “everyone has to do better starting with me”, adding “when you play good teams there is little margin of error.”

With so many points stacked against them and knowing they were going to be limited in number of possessions, the Bucs were forced to abandon the run game. They matched a record in the NFL for fewest carries in a game with only 4 (R. Jones and L. Fournette) and one quarterback knee (B. Gabbert). Ultimately, Arians said, “the game led its way to no running and you are not going to win a lot of games losing the line of scrimmage on both sides.”

When the Saints weren’t collapsing Brady’s pocket, they were shutting down his receivers with coverage on the field. Receiver Mike Evans had only 4 receptions for 64 yards, while running back Leonard Fournette had the most receptions with 6 for 41 yards.

The Buccaneers first and only score of the game came at the end of the fourth quarter, with a 3-point field goal by kicker Ryan Succop. In past seasons, it may have been a plausible joke that the only scoring player on offense would be their kicker. But with Tom Brady at the helm and pro-bowl receivers lined up, it seems unfathomable that would be the outcome of any game this season.

In the end, the game came down to which defense could disrupt the veteran star quarterback better than the other, and the Saints clearly won that battle. The Saints defense repeatedly overpowered the Bucs offensive line putting pressure on Brady, forcing throwaways, turnovers, and multiple sacks.

On defense, the Buccaneers failed to step up to their leading performances over the last 8 weeks. Linebacker Shaquil Barrett had one of the only highlights, with a forced fumble and turnover in the third quarter (which the Bucs offense failed to convert to any points on the board).

Reflecting on the Bucs defense, Barrett said “we definitely did not put our best foot forward.” He explained, “we just got to get better, our showing tonight was horrible. I’ve got to watch the film to see exactly what was wrong, but I feel like everything went wrong.”

On the road ahead to face North Carolina next week, the Buccaneers will need to learn how to turn it around when they are staring at a large, early deficit. They are also going to have to learn how to protect the ball better especially when they are in a forced passing game.

As Brady said, “there’s no excuse for what it is, it’s a poor performance by a team that’s got a lot ahead of it.”

The videos used in this story were provided by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youtube Channel – Be sure to check it out.