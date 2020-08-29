Tampa Bay takes 2-1 lead into game 4 against Boston at noon on NBCSN

Tampa Bay Lightning (43-21-6, second in the Atlantic Division during the regular season) vs. Boston Bruins (44-14-12, first in the Atlantic Division during the regular season)

Toronto; Saturday, 12 p.m. EDT NBCSN

EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Tampa Bay leads series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Boston Bruins in the Eastern Conference second round with a 2-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Saturday for the eighth time this season. The Lightning won the last meeting 7-1. Alex Killorn scored a team-high two goals for the Lightning in the victory.

The Bruins are 14-6-3 in division games. Boston leads the Eastern Conference with 57 power-play goals, led by David Pastrnak with 20.

The Lightning are 18-5-1 against opponents from the Atlantic Division. Tampa Bay has scored 243 goals and is the top team in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.5 goals per game. Nikita Kucherov leads the team with 33.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zdeno Chara leads the Bruins with a plus-26 in 68 games this season. Brad Marchand has seven goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

Kucherov leads the Lightning with 33 goals and has 85 points. Brayden Point has six goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Bruins: Averaging 2.4 goals, 4.3 assists, 4.4 penalties and 11.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.0 goals per game with a .898 save percentage.

Lightning: Averaging 3.0 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.8 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

INJURIES: Bruins: None listed.

Lightning: Ryan McDonagh: day to day (undisclosed), Steven Stamkos: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.