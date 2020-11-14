The 12 Hours of Sebring: The IMSA season ends with one its most iconic races today.

TAMFORD, Conn. – Nov. 13, 2020 – All 12 hours of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring season finale will be presented live tomorrow on NBC and NBCSN, beginning at 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN from Sebring International Raceway. Championships in two classes will be decided at the prestigious endurance race — Daytona Prototype international (DPi) and GT Daytona (GTD).

COMMENTATORS

A total of 12 NBC Sports IMSA, NASCAR and INDYCAR commentators will call the action throughout the day, including:

Play-by-play: Leigh Diffey , Kevin Lee

, Analysts: Paul Tracy , Townsend Bell , Calvin Fish , AJ Allmendinger , Brian Till

, , , , Pit Reporters: Marty Snider, Kelli Stavast, Parker Kligerman, James Hinchcliffe, Dillon Welch

HOW TO WATCH

Coverage will begin at 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN, before switching to NBC at 3 p.m. ET for a three-hour window. The final four-plus hours of the race will be presented on NBCSN, with coverage concluding at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Date Event Time (ET) Network* Sat., Nov. 14 IMSA 12 Hours of Sebring 10 a.m. NBCSN IMSA 12 Hours of Sebring 3 p.m. NBC IMSA 12 Hours of Sebring 6 p.m. NBCSN

*all coverage also streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app as well as on TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

NBC Sports’ INDYCAR analyst Townsend Bell will pull double duty, competing as part of the No. 12 AIM Vasser Sullivan/Lexus team in the GTD class and providing commentary throughout the day.

Reigning six-time INDYCAR champion Scott Dixon will compete as part of the No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac team alongside Renger van der Zande and Ryan Briscoe , who are second in the DPi class points standings.

will compete as part of the No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac team alongside and , who are second in the DPi class points standings. 2016 Indianapolis 500 winner Alexander Rossi joins Acura Team Penske’s No. 7 team of three-time ‘500’ winner Helio Castroneves and Ricky Taylor, who currently lead the DPi standings.

OTHER NOTABLE INDYCAR DRIVERS EXPECTED TO RACE