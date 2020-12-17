The European League Of Football Plans To Start In July

Yet another attempt to sell American football in Europe,

Another group of investors is willing to sink money into a football league. But unlike all the other leagues that failed in the United States, this time the money people think Europe is ready to embrace an American football league. The backers of the European League of Football have eight teams ready to go to start the season in July, 2021. That date may be impacted by COVID-19 although a vaccine to eradicate the virus will be in its seventh month of application. The league will have teams in Poland, Germany and Spain. Germany and Spain had teams in various National Football League backed European leagues. The ELF is not bothering with placing a team in London, England. The NFL is attempting to build interest in that city and probably will attempt to play games there if the COVID-19 pandemic is well enough contained by the fall of 2021.

Berlin, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hannover, Ingolstadt and Stuttgart will be the German cities having franchises. Wroclaw will host the Poland team. Barcelona will be the team in Spain. The league eventually wants more than 20 teams in 10 European countries. American football is not widely popular in Europe. The NFL has been trying for years to establish a base and get people interested in the product. The NFL closed down NFL Europa in 2007. NFL Europa started out in 1991 as the World League of American Football, with 10 teams in the US and Europe. That lasted two years. The NFL brought back the league in 1995 with six European teams in London, Barcelona, Frankfurt, Amsterdam, Düsseldorf and Edinburgh. The NFL kept the league going despite losing money. In 2007, The NFL decided London would be its European base. Football leagues come and go. Now European investors think they can be successful by presenting football.