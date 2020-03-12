The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg will go on with the race without fans.

“INDYCAR and Green Savoree Racing Promotions, in conjunction with the city of St. Petersburg, announced Thursday that all activities surrounding Sunday’s season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg will be closed to spectators and limited to essential personnel only. This protocol is being put in place to protect the health and welfare of the fans, drivers, teams, workers and officials, as we mitigate the risk of exposure to COVID-19. The race weekend will operate from Friday through Sunday, with INDYCAR on-track sessions limited to Saturday and Sunday. The activities also include Road To Indy, IMSA Porsche GT3 Cup, and SRO Motorsports Group America on a condensed schedule. A press release with full details, including a revised schedule, will be issued with additional details later today.”

Earlier in the day the mayor also announced the city extended its contract with Green Savoree Promotions to host the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg for five more years.

“That’s a big deal,” Kriseman said. “Although we are dealing with this, this year, we look forward and are excited to the race taking place for five years and hopefully a lot longer than that.

Meanwhile, next week’s iconic 12 Hours of Sebring race has been postponed. The reason for the postponement is due to the United States’ temporary ban on travel from Europe as part of the nation’s broader effort to limit the spread of the new coronavirus, COVID-19.

The International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) announced Thursday that the 68th Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, which was scheduled for March 18-21, will not be held at that time.