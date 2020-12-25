The NBA Five Games of Christmas begins in Miami at noon today on ESPN.

ESPN and ABC will combine to nationally televise all five NBA Christmas Day games on December 25, spanning approximately 13 consecutive hours of live event coverage. This marks ESPN’s 19th season of Christmas Day game coverage. All games will be available to stream on the ESPN App.

NBA on ESPN

The marquee Christmas schedule opens at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN as the New Orleans Pelicans and Zion Williamson, who makes his NBA Christmas debut, visit the defending Eastern Conference Champion Miami Heat and Jimmy Butler. ESPN will bookend the five-game slate by televising the 10:30 p.m. ET nightcap as the LA Clippers and Kawhi Leonard visit the Denver Nuggets and Nikola Jokić.

NBA on ABC tripleheader

The NBA’s top superstars are scheduled to appear across ESPN platforms on Christmas Day, including ABC’s exclusive tripleheader. ABC’s slate begins at 2:30 p.m. as the Golden State Warriors and a returning Stephen Curry visit the Milwaukee Bucks and reigning NBA M.V.P. Giannis Antetokounmpo. ABC’s coverage continues at 5 p.m. as the Boston Celtics – led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown – host the Brooklyn Nets and returning superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Irving also makes his regular season return to Boston.

The ABC tripleheader concludes in prime time at 8 p.m. as the defending NBA Champion Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James host the Dallas Mavericks and Luka Dončić. The game will also air live on ESPN.

ESPN’s 2020-2021 NBA regular season coverage will tip off on Wednesday, December 23, at 10:30 p.m. as the Phoenix Suns – led by its backcourt of Chris Paul and Devin Booker – host the Dallas Mavericks and Luka Dončić.

Full ESPN and ABC Christmas Day schedule