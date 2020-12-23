The Toronto (Tampa) Raptors open the season tonight at Amalie Arena

Tonight in Tampa at there will be about 3800 fans at Amalie Arena to cheer on the Toronto Raptors who will call Tampa home for an under at least much of the first half of the NBA season. By now most NBA fans are aware that due to COVID 19 reasons they can’t play in Toronto so the team worked on a plan that landed them in Tampa.

So, what kind of team can Bay Area NBA fans expect?

Nick Nurse isn’t exactly sure yet how the practice setup for the Toronto Raptors will work this season.

He is certain of this much: It won’t be the most challenging of his career.

Go back to 30 years ago, when the Raptors coach and reigning NBA coach of the year was in England leading the Derby Rams. His team could afford to rent a court to hold practices on Tuesdays and Fridays. And the Rams couldn’t get on the floor until exactly 7 p.m., because badminton nights never ended early.

“Literally, it’d click 7 o’clock, and they’d take the nets down and we’d come onto the floor,” Nurse said.

It wasn’t perfect, but Nurse made it work.

To the best of everyone’s knowledge, there is no badminton club in Tampa, Florida that will be needing to share a venue with the Raptors this season. Toronto will open the season playing “home” games at Amalie Arena, home of the Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning, and the plan is for the Raptors to practice inside a ballroom at a nearby hotel when they’re in Tampa.

The combination of Nurse’s somewhat nomadic coaching life and the fact that the Raptors just went through a most nontraditional existence in the NBA’s restart bubble at Walt Disney World earlier this year have him convinced that this season’s setup, while not ideal, will work as well.

“There have been some other doozies in there,” Nurse said as he thought back some of the other practice setups over a career that has seen him coach in England, Belgium, the United States Basketball League, and the NBA Development League before it was called the G League. “But I always say, just get me to a practice floor, to the games and we’ll be happy.”

Were are talking about a real NBA Playoff team that will be very entertaining to watch. Kyle Lowry and Pascal Siakam are back, Fred VanVleet is signed, and if new bigs Aron Baynes and Alex Len fit quickly Toronto will be fine.

Toronto enters this season coming off seven consecutive playoff appearances, the longest current run in the East and tied with Portland for second-longest in the NBA behind Houston’s eight in a row. Boston (six), Indiana (five), Milwaukee (four), Philadelphia (three), Brooklyn (two) and Orlando (two) are the East’s other clubs with active multi-year playoff appearance streaks.

With the regular season down to 72 games this season instead of the customary 82, it means East teams will face each other only three times apiece this year. Most East teams typically face one another four times per season, with a few exceptions each season.