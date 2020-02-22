The Vipers are ready to make history today at 2 p.m. as they play their first ever home game that will air nationally on ABC.

It is a historic day as the new XFL Tampa Bay Vipers will host the Houston Roughnecks at Raymond James Stadium with the kickoff set for 2 p.m. with ABC broadcasting the game nationally, So far the XFL has shown that they can indeed put out a very interesting product on the field.

Here is a quick look at what you can expect at today's game:

HOUSTON ROUGHNECKS (2-0)
@ TAMPA BAY VIPERS (0-2)

  • Saturday, Feb. 22, 2 p.m. ET (ABC)
  • Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Fla.)

TEAM INFO

TEAM STATS

OFFENSEHOUTB
Pass Yds/G212.5196
Rush Yds64145.5
Yards Gained per Play5.34.8
Pts Scored/G32.56
DEFENSEHOUTB
Sacks/G41
Interceptions/G20.5
Fumble Rec/G0.50
Def TD00
Pts Allowed/G20.520
QB Hits/G9.53
EXTRA POINTSHOUTB
1-pt1/3
2-pt2/6
3-pt
TOTAL3/9
CONTROLHOUTB
Takeaways/G2.50.5
Turnovers/G0.53
3rd Down%25%50%
TD +/-3-4

PLAYER STATS

QUARTERBACKSPass Yds/GPass TDINTComp%
P.J. Walker, HOU2217162%
Aaron Murray, TB2310247%
RUNNING BACKSRush Yds/GYds/CarryRec Yds/GRush TDRec TD
James Butler, HOU293.69.521
De’Veon Smith, TB62.55.61000
RECEIVERSRec Yds/GRec/GYds/CatchTargets/GTD
Cam Phillips, HOU65610.894
Kahlil Lewis, HOU47.55.510.66.51
Dan Williams, TB72.54.516.16.50
Reece Horn, TB46.55.411.66.50

NEED TO KNOW

ROUGHNECKS

Big plays on both sides of the ball have carried the undefeated Roughnecks through the first two weeks. Venturing on the road for the first time is a new test for the West leaders. “To be a championship team, you have to win your games at home and you have to steal a couple on the road,” head coach June Jones said.

QB P.J. Walker and WR Cam Phillips have earned the first two Star of the Week awards, respectively.

VIPERS

With only one touchdown in two games, the Vipers need an offensive boost. Maybe that’ll come with the trade for WR S.J. Green, a longtime CFL standout.

Who will be throwing to Green and the rest of the receivers remains a question. QB Aaron Murray (foot) was out last week and has not practiced this week as of Wednesday. Backups Taylor Cornelius and Quinton Flowers have struggled.

RBs De’Veon Smith (125 yards) and Jacques Patrick (105) rank in the league’s top five in rushing and should be busy again to help keep Houston’s offense off the field.

— Art Garcia, XFL.com

