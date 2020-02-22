The Vipers are ready to make history today at 2 p.m. as they play their first ever home game that will air nationally on ABC.

It is a historic day as the new XFL Tampa Bay Vipers will host the Houston Roughnecks at Raymond James Stadium with the kickoff set for 2 p.m. with ABC broadcasting the game nationally, So far the XFL has shown that they can indeed put out a very interesting product on the field.

Here is a quick look at what you can expect at today’s game from XFL.COM the location for all the information on the league click here.

HOUSTON ROUGHNECKS (2-0)

@ TAMPA BAY VIPERS (0-2)

Saturday, Feb. 22, 2 p.m. ET (ABC)

Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Fla.)

TEAM INFO

FANTASY PICKS

BETTING LINES

TEAM STATS

OFFENSE HOU TB Pass Yds/G 212.5 196 Rush Yds 64 145.5 Yards Gained per Play 5.3 4.8 Pts Scored/G 32.5 6

DEFENSE HOU TB Sacks/G 4 1 Interceptions/G 2 0.5 Fumble Rec/G 0.5 0 Def TD 0 0 Pts Allowed/G 20.5 20 QB Hits/G 9.5 3

EXTRA POINTS HOU TB 1-pt 1/3 — 2-pt 2/6 — 3-pt — — TOTAL 3/9 —

CONTROL HOU TB Takeaways/G 2.5 0.5 Turnovers/G 0.5 3 3rd Down% 25% 50% TD +/- 3 -4

PLAYER STATS

QUARTERBACKS Pass Yds/G Pass TD INT Comp% P.J. Walker, HOU 221 7 1 62% Aaron Murray, TB 231 0 2 47%

RUNNING BACKS Rush Yds/G Yds/Carry Rec Yds/G Rush TD Rec TD James Butler, HOU 29 3.6 9.5 2 1 De’Veon Smith, TB 62.5 5.6 10 0 0

RECEIVERS Rec Yds/G Rec/G Yds/Catch Targets/G TD Cam Phillips, HOU 65 6 10.8 9 4 Kahlil Lewis, HOU 47.5 5.5 10.6 6.5 1 Dan Williams, TB 72.5 4.5 16.1 6.5 0 Reece Horn, TB 46.5 5.4 11.6 6.5 0

NEED TO KNOW

ROUGHNECKS

Big plays on both sides of the ball have carried the undefeated Roughnecks through the first two weeks. Venturing on the road for the first time is a new test for the West leaders. “To be a championship team, you have to win your games at home and you have to steal a couple on the road,” head coach June Jones said.

QB P.J. Walker and WR Cam Phillips have earned the first two Star of the Week awards, respectively.

VIPERS

With only one touchdown in two games, the Vipers need an offensive boost. Maybe that’ll come with the trade for WR S.J. Green, a longtime CFL standout.

Who will be throwing to Green and the rest of the receivers remains a question. QB Aaron Murray (foot) was out last week and has not practiced this week as of Wednesday. Backups Taylor Cornelius and Quinton Flowers have struggled.

RBs De’Veon Smith (125 yards) and Jacques Patrick (105) rank in the league’s top five in rushing and should be busy again to help keep Houston’s offense off the field.

— Art Garcia, XFL.com