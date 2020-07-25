Tsutsugo Homers In Debut, But Rays Drop Opener To Toronto

The Rays lost their season opener against Toronto in a fan-less Tropicana Field

St. Petersburg — Two days shy of four months removed from their originally scheduled opener against the visiting Pirates, the Rays opened the abbreviated 2020 season at Tropicana Field on Friday night with a 6-3 loss to the Blue Jays.



After each team had only one hit after three innings, Toronto scored three runs in the fourth and fifth innings to take a 6-1 lead and end Rays’ starter Charlie Morton’s evening.

“You have to credit the Blue Jays’ lineup,” said Rays manager Kevin Cash. “They put themselves in some pretty good counts and once they got the count to their advantage they had good at-bats.”



The Rays accounted for the final margin on Yoshi Tsutsugo’s 407-foot homer to left center with two out in the fifth inning. Tsutsugo made his MLB debut after 10 seasons in Japan.

“It feels awesome to hit that home run, but I am a little frustrated the team lost,” the 28-year-old Tsutsugo said through an interpreter.

Tampa Bay had a golden opportunity in the eighth inning to close the gap some more or even take the lead. Trailing 6-3 with one out, the Rays loaded the bases against Rafael Dolis, who spent the last four seasons in Japan and last appeared in a major-league game in 2013 with the Cubs.



An error and a pair of walks set the table for Yandy Diaz, who promptly swung at the first pitch and popped out to second baseman Cavan Biggio, who raced out into shallow right to make the play.



Hunter Renfroe, making his Rays debut, left the bases loaded by looking at a called third strike.



End of threat.



“We left 10 or 11 on base and when you do that you are putting yourself in a tough spot,” said Cash, whose team left 11 stranded. “We need to be able to capitalize, and we will, We’ll be fine.”



The Blue Jays, who will play their home games in Buffalo, home of their Triple-A affiliate, broke through against Morton with a three-run fourth when the first four batters reached safely. The Rays cut the deficit to two in the bottom half of the inning when Mike Brosseau’s two-out double to right-center drove home Manuel Margot.



The Blue Jays opened a 6-1 advantage when Biggio drilled a 3-1, 91-mph four-seam fastball down the right field line for a three-run homer. That was Morton’s 80th and final pitch as Cash summoned Ryan Thompson to make his major-league debut.



“I felt pretty sharp early on,” said Morton. “There were some situations (in the fourth and fifth innings) where I had my back to the ropes, and if it was a better version of myself I might have squeezed out of it. I just didn’t put guys away and make guys swing and miss.”

Thompson, Jalen Beeks and Jose Alvarado combined to throw five shutout innings in relief and give the Rays a chance.



“Ryan threw the ball really, really well,” said Cash of Thompson’s debut. “Hopefully, it kind of vaults him forward.”

Black Lives Matter tributes have taken place throughout Major League Baseball’s opening games. On Friday night, the Rays and Blue Jays players, coaches and staff grasped a black ribbon that stretched down both foul lines.



After Heather Wainscott, a clinical nurse at Mease Countryside Hospital and BayCare team member for 20 years performed “O Canada” via video, Marvin Gaye’s rendition of the Star Spangled Banner before the 1983 NBA All-Star Game at the L.A. Forum was played on the videoboard.

During the anthem, Willy Adames had a hand on coaches Ozzie Timmons and Rodney Linares, who were kneeling on either side of the shortstop.