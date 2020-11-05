Vancouver May Want The 2030 Olympics

Salt Lake City officials also want the event.

There are some politicians and business leaders who think planning for a 2030 Winter Olympics as the COVID-19 pandemic still rages globally is a good idea. The latest group who want the 2030 games is in Vancouver and the thinking is that having an Olympics will lead Vancouver and probably British Columbia and Canada out of COVID-19 economic misery. Of course, getting an Olympics causes economic misery and throw in some corruption as well. There are people who are going to jail in Brazil and South Korea because of Olympics bidding corruption. But Vancouver is in the race for the 2030 Games. It should be noted that Calgary, Alberta interests wanted the 2026 Winter Olympics but local people did not feel the same love for the International Olympic Committee and its gala affair when it came to putting up money for the IOC party. Taxpayers around the world have decided that watching Olympic events is nice as long as there is a TV around, hosting the Olympics is not their cup of team. Boston political and business leaders wanted the 2024 Summer Games. Boston and Massachusetts taxpayers were of a different mind and sunk the bid.

In Vancouver Mellissa De Genova, who has a seat on the Vancouver city council, is solidly behind an effort to bring the IOC party to Vancouver because it would be a missed opportunity if Vancouver did not try to get the Olympics. After all Barcelona, Spain, Salt Lake City, Utah and Sapporo, Japan interested parties may leap at the opportunity to lose money on an event that depends on local taxpayers footing the bill and never getting back on the investment. Sapporo, Japan interests punted on the 2026 Winter Olympics. Japan could not stage the 2020 Tokyo Olympics because of COVID-19. The Olympics chase continues.