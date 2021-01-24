Weather in Green Bay snow before the game with temps topping out at 27 degrees

It is January and when the Buccaneers – Packers play the NFC Championship game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, it will be cold with an estimated temperature of 27 degrees at kickoff. Hey, it’s Green Bay in January it could be much, much worse.

According to the Weather Channel, there will be snow in the morning but by the afternoon it should be gone. Lambeau Field has a very interesting heating system that means the playing field should not be frozen, which should help the footing. The good news for the Buccaneers is that Tom Brady has played some of his biggest playoff games in colder weather than he will today back in Foxboro in his Patriot days.

During this week’s press conference Buccaneers, head coach Bruce Arians were far more concerned about the wind than the cold. With Brady and Aaron Rodgers passing attacks are key but it might be the running game that will determine who wins the game and heads to Super Bowl 55.

“The wind is a much, much bigger factor,” Arians said on Thursday. “I don’t consider it cold unless it’s single digits. It’s not going to affect the game at 28 degrees, but the wind really affects the game.”

Kick off will be 3 p.m. on Fox.