World Series: Starting today all games will be on Fox 13 and Sun Sports will have Pregame and Postgame shows.

The Rays will face the Los Angeles Dodgers, at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas in the first World Series to be played at a neutral site for the first time since 1944.

Joe Buck, who is calling his 23rd Fall Classic, and John Smoltz will be in the booth while Ken Rosenthal and Tom Verducci will be reporting from the field. Fox’s studio pregame show features host Kevin Burkhardt with Frank Thomas, Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz

Buck will be calling the World Series just a couple of days after broadcasting Fox coverage of the Buccaneers’ big win over the Packers in Tampa. But here is this week for Buck: Monday: Bills-Chiefs Tuesday: World Series Game 1 Wednesday: World Series Game 2 Thursday: Giants-Eagles Friday: World Series Game 3 Saturday: World Series Game 4

FOX Sports Sun, the television home of the reigning American League Champion Tampa Bay Rays, announced plans to televise extended pre-and-postgame coverage for every World Series game between the Rays and Los Angeles Dodgers. Thirty minutes prior to first pitch and immediately following the final out, fans are encouraged to watch FOX Sports Sun for the exclusive “Rays Live” pre-and-postgame shows featuring live interviews, highlights and analysis. Rich Hollenberg and Brian Anderson will anchor pre-and-postgame coverage throughout the World Series from the FOX Sports Studio, while Doug Waechter will serve as the network’s on-site correspondent from Arlington, Texas.

Every “Rays Live” pre-and-postgame show airing on FOX Sports Sun is also available on FOX Sports GO, the live streaming platform that showcases all of the Sinclair Regional Sports Networks’ events and studio programming through pay-TV providers, and FOXSportsGO.com.

Here is the schedule for the 2020 World Series, including announced times, channel and how to stream the games:

Game 1: Tuesday, October 20, 8 p.m. ET, FOX,

Game 2: Wednesday, October 21, 8 p.m. ET, FOX,

Game 3: Friday, October 23, 8 p.m. ET, FOX,

Game 4: Saturday, October 24, 8 p.m. ET, FOX,

Game 5: Sunday, October 25, 8 p.m. ET, FOX,

Game 6: Tuesday, October 27, 8 p.m. ET, FOX,

Game 7: Wednesday, October 28, 8 p.m. ET, FOX,