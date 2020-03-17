WrestleMania and all related events in Tampa Bay will not take place as planned. But there will be a pay-per-view event done.

TAMPA, FL — In coordination with local partners and government officials, WrestleMania and all related events in Tampa Bay will not take place. However, WrestleMania will still stream live on Sunday, April 5 at 7 pm ET on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view. Only essential personnel will be on the closed set at WWE’s training facility in Orlando, Florida to produce WrestleMania. Refunds for all WrestleMania Week events are available at all original points of purchase.

If you purchased your tickets through Ticketmaster, you will automatically be refunded in the next 30 days. If you purchased your tickets at the ReliaQuest Ticket Office at AMALIE Arena, refunds will be made available once the ticket office reopens. Currently, the ticket office is closed for safety reasons due to the current COVID-19 virus situation.