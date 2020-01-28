The Tampa Bay Vipers are just about a week away from opening their 2020 season the inaugural one for XFL and Head Coach/General Manager Marc Trestman has put together his 53 man roster. The Vipers will be on the road for their first two games of the season as they face the New York Guardians on Sunday, February 9 at 2:00 p.m. ET on FOX and then it is long flight across country to Seattle to take on the Dragons at CenturyLink Field on Saturday, February 15 at 5:00 p.m. ET on FOX.

Tampa Bay’s historic home opener will take place during week three on Saturday, February 22 at Raymond James Stadium when the Vipers host the Houston Roughnecks at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Fans can purchase Vipers season tickets and single-game tickets at XFLVipers.com. Lower level season tickets start at $20 per game and season ticket packages range from $100 to $450.

Every XFL game will air live on national television, including 25 games broadcast on ABC and FOX. In the regular season, four games are scheduled each week, typically with two back-to-back games on both Saturdays and Sundays. The XFL schedule also features two primetime Thursday night games in the final weeks of the regular season.

Following the regular season, the top two teams in each division will square off for the right to play for the league championship on Sunday, April 26 at 3:00 p.m. ET on ESPN. The East Final is scheduled for Saturday, April 18 (FOX, 3:00 p.m. ET), and the West Final will be held Sunday, April 19 (ESPN, 3:00 p.m. ET). The first-place team in each division will host its respective division final.

52-PLAYER NUMERICAL ROSTER

3 K Andrew Franks

4 QB Taylor Cornelius

5 WR Antonio Callaway

8 QB Chase Litton

9 QB/RB Quinton Flowers

10 P Jake Schum

11 QB Aaron Murray

13 WR Donteea Dye

14 WR Stacy Coley

15 WR Seantavius Jones

17 WR Jalen Tolliver

18 WR Reece Horn

19 WR Tanner McEvoy

20 CB Tarvarus McFadden

21 DB Robert Priester

22 CB Rannell Hall

23 CB Anthoula Kelly

24 RB De’Veon Smith

27 FS Micah Hannemann

28 SS Bryce Canady

29 RB Jacques Patrick

30 SS Demontre Hurst

31 FS Corey Moore

32 CB Jalen Collins

33 CB Shelton Lewis

34 RB Mack Brown

35 FS Marcelis Branch

41 LB Terrance Plummer

42 LS Nick Moore

43 LB Emmanuel Beal

45 LB Lucas Wacha

49 DT Nikita Whitlock

50 G/C John Yarbrough

53 DE Deiontrez Mount

56 LB Ike Spearman

63 C/G Jordan McCray

67 G Jerald Foster

71 G/T Isaiah Williams

73 T/G Martez Ivey

75 G Andrew Tiller

76 G/T Daronte Bouldin

78 G/T Marquis Lucas

80 TE DeAndre Goolsby

81 WR Daniel Williams

83 WR Ryan Davis

85 TE Nick Truesdell

86 TE Colin Thompson

91 DL Bobby Richardson

92 DL Josh Banks

95 DT CeCe Jefferson

96 DL Jason Neill

97 DT Ricky Walker

RESERVE INJURED / DESIGNATED TO RETURN

25 RB Tarean Folston

58 DE Obum Gwacham

