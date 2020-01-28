Tampa Bay Vipers set roster that includes for South Florida star Quentin Flowers

The Tampa Bay Vipers are just about a week away from opening their 2020 season the inaugural one for XFL and Head Coach/General Manager Marc Trestman has put together his 53 man roster. The Vipers will be on the road for their first two games of the season as they face the New York Guardians on Sunday, February 9 at 2:00 p.m. ET on FOX and then it is long flight across country to Seattle to take on the Dragons at CenturyLink Field on Saturday, February 15 at 5:00 p.m. ET on FOX.

Tampa Bay’s historic home opener will take place during week three on Saturday, February 22 at Raymond James Stadium when the Vipers host the Houston Roughnecks at 2:00 p.m. ET. 

Every XFL game will air live on national television, including 25 games broadcast on ABC and FOX. In the regular season, four games are scheduled each week, typically with two back-to-back games on both Saturdays and Sundays. The XFL schedule also features two primetime Thursday night games in the final weeks of the regular season. 

Following the regular season, the top two teams in each division will square off for the right to play for the league championship on Sunday, April 26 at 3:00 p.m. ET on ESPN. The East Final is scheduled for Saturday, April 18 (FOX, 3:00 p.m. ET), and the West Final will be held Sunday, April 19 (ESPN, 3:00 p.m. ET). The first-place team in each division will host its respective division final. 

52-PLAYER NUMERICAL ROSTER

3          K          Andrew Franks

4          QB       Taylor Cornelius

5          WR      Antonio Callaway

8          QB       Chase Litton

9          QB/RB Quinton Flowers

10        P          Jake Schum

11        QB       Aaron Murray

13        WR      Donteea Dye

14        WR      Stacy Coley

15        WR      Seantavius Jones

17        WR      Jalen Tolliver

18        WR      Reece Horn

19        WR      Tanner McEvoy

20        CB       Tarvarus McFadden

21        DB       Robert Priester

22        CB       Rannell Hall

23        CB       Anthoula Kelly

24        RB       De’Veon Smith

27        FS        Micah Hannemann

28        SS       Bryce Canady

29        RB       Jacques Patrick

30        SS       Demontre Hurst

31        FS        Corey Moore

32        CB       Jalen Collins

33        CB       Shelton Lewis

34        RB       Mack Brown

35        FS        Marcelis Branch

41        LB        Terrance Plummer

42        LS        Nick Moore

43        LB        Emmanuel Beal

45        LB        Lucas Wacha

49        DT       Nikita Whitlock

50        G/C      John Yarbrough

53        DE       Deiontrez Mount

56        LB        Ike Spearman

63        C/G      Jordan McCray

67        G         Jerald Foster

71        G/T      Isaiah Williams

73        T/G      Martez Ivey

75        G         Andrew Tiller

76        G/T      Daronte Bouldin

78        G/T      Marquis Lucas

80        TE        DeAndre Goolsby

81        WR      Daniel Williams

83        WR      Ryan Davis

85        TE        Nick Truesdell

86        TE        Colin Thompson

91        DL        Bobby Richardson

92        DL        Josh Banks

95        DT       CeCe Jefferson

96        DL        Jason Neill

97        DT       Ricky Walker

RESERVE INJURED / DESIGNATED TO RETURN

25        RB       Tarean Folston

58        DE       Obum Gwacham

