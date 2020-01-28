The Tampa Bay Vipers are just about a week away from opening their 2020 season the inaugural one for XFL and Head Coach/General Manager Marc Trestman has put together his 53 man roster. The Vipers will be on the road for their first two games of the season as they face the New York Guardians on Sunday, February 9 at 2:00 p.m. ET on FOX and then it is long flight across country to Seattle to take on the Dragons at CenturyLink Field on Saturday, February 15 at 5:00 p.m. ET on FOX.
Tampa Bay’s historic home opener will take place during week three on Saturday, February 22 at Raymond James Stadium when the Vipers host the Houston Roughnecks at 2:00 p.m. ET.
Fans can purchase Vipers season tickets and single-game tickets at XFLVipers.com. Lower level season tickets start at $20 per game and season ticket packages range from $100 to $450.
Every XFL game will air live on national television, including 25 games broadcast on ABC and FOX. In the regular season, four games are scheduled each week, typically with two back-to-back games on both Saturdays and Sundays. The XFL schedule also features two primetime Thursday night games in the final weeks of the regular season.
Following the regular season, the top two teams in each division will square off for the right to play for the league championship on Sunday, April 26 at 3:00 p.m. ET on ESPN. The East Final is scheduled for Saturday, April 18 (FOX, 3:00 p.m. ET), and the West Final will be held Sunday, April 19 (ESPN, 3:00 p.m. ET). The first-place team in each division will host its respective division final.
52-PLAYER NUMERICAL ROSTER
3 K Andrew Franks
4 QB Taylor Cornelius
5 WR Antonio Callaway
8 QB Chase Litton
9 QB/RB Quinton Flowers
10 P Jake Schum
11 QB Aaron Murray
13 WR Donteea Dye
14 WR Stacy Coley
15 WR Seantavius Jones
17 WR Jalen Tolliver
18 WR Reece Horn
19 WR Tanner McEvoy
20 CB Tarvarus McFadden
21 DB Robert Priester
22 CB Rannell Hall
23 CB Anthoula Kelly
24 RB De’Veon Smith
27 FS Micah Hannemann
28 SS Bryce Canady
29 RB Jacques Patrick
30 SS Demontre Hurst
31 FS Corey Moore
32 CB Jalen Collins
33 CB Shelton Lewis
34 RB Mack Brown
35 FS Marcelis Branch
41 LB Terrance Plummer
42 LS Nick Moore
43 LB Emmanuel Beal
45 LB Lucas Wacha
49 DT Nikita Whitlock
50 G/C John Yarbrough
53 DE Deiontrez Mount
56 LB Ike Spearman
63 C/G Jordan McCray
67 G Jerald Foster
71 G/T Isaiah Williams
73 T/G Martez Ivey
75 G Andrew Tiller
76 G/T Daronte Bouldin
78 G/T Marquis Lucas
80 TE DeAndre Goolsby
81 WR Daniel Williams
83 WR Ryan Davis
85 TE Nick Truesdell
86 TE Colin Thompson
91 DL Bobby Richardson
92 DL Josh Banks
95 DT CeCe Jefferson
96 DL Jason Neill
97 DT Ricky Walker
RESERVE INJURED / DESIGNATED TO RETURN
25 RB Tarean Folston
58 DE Obum Gwacham
