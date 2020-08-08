W: Green (2-0, 0.96ERA) L: Glasnow (0-1, 5.56 ERA)

(AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

St. Petersburg, Fla – The New York Yankees scored four times in the third inning en route to a 8-4 victory in the first game of a traditional doubleheader.

Chad Green picked up his second victory of the season (2-0, 0.00 ERA) taking over for Gerrit Cole with 2-out in the fourth inning. With the win the Yankees even the four game series and improve to 10-4 on the year.

Tyler Glasnow (0-1 5.56 ERA) takes the loss for the Rays who fall to 6-8 on the year.

The Rays will turn to Ryan Thompson (0-0, 1.50 ERA) to open the second game. The Yankees will counter with right hander Michael King (0-0, 7.71 ERA) making his first big league start.

Kevin Cash had hoped to get some length out of Tyler Glasnow to preserve his bullpen for the nightcap. Unfortunately, Glasnow was unable to escape the third inning allowing four runs on five hits walking three and striking out five.

After an efficient first inning in which he needed only eight pitches to retire the Yankees, Glasnow needed 31 pitches to get through the second and 32 more pitches recording just two outs in the third.

With one out in the third inning Aaron Judge hit a soft single and was driven in by Mike Ford‘s homer that traveled 437 feet with an exit velocity of 106.7 mile per hour giving New York the early 2-0 lead.

Following the homer, Giancarlo Stanton and Gleyber Torres drew walks but Glasnow struckout Mike Tauchman for the second out. Glasnow was unable to limit the damage allowing a 2-out 2-RBI double to Gio Urshela pushing the New York lead to 4-0 and ending his night. Sean Gilmartin made his Rays debut and retired Gary Sanchez to end the inning.

“I feel like I’m just fighting myself. It’s hard for me to stay in the zone, I’m just getting off of everything.” Glassnow said. “Hard for me to drop curveballs for strikes – I’m just on the side of some stuff.”

Glasnow was upbeat after the game and said he feels fine mentally. “I think it’s just a work in progress, I just have to keep going and get them next time.”

The Rays rallied in the bottom of the fifth scoring three times knocking Cole out of the game. The rally started with Mike Zunino snapping an 0-for-23 skid delivering a 1-out double. He came in to score on a 2-out double by Ji-Man Choi.

After a mound visit, Jose Martinez crushed a 2-run homer to cut the Yankee lead to 5-3. It was the Rays first home run in 32 innings.

The Yankees answered the Rays with two runs of their own in the top of the sixth. DJ LeMahiue singled to lead off the inning and came into score on Aaron Judge eighth home run of the season.

Tampa Bay scored a run in the bottom of the sixth on a Kevin Kiermaier fielders choice. The inning looked more promising as Hunter Renfroe and Joey Wendle drew back to back walks to open the inning and each moved into scoring position on a Chad Green wild pitch. Green responded by striking out Willy Adames, got Kiermaier to ground out, and pinch-hitter Austin Meadows to pop out in foul territory to end the inning and limit the damage to one run.

Oliver Drake entered the game in the top of the seventh and allowed a leadoff double to Mike Tauchman who stole third base (although ruled defensive indifference) and he scored on a sacrifice fly delivered by Gio Urshela.