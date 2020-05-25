A New Sports Game: The Mad Dash To Keep TV Cash

Money. That’s what I want.

Just a reminder in the rush to get sports up and going as soon as possible. COVID-19 has not magically disappeared. Even the people who put on the Olympics, the International Olympic Committee, understand the facts and the group is not certain that it can stage the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics in 2021. The postponed event will take place in sixteen months but without effective treatments and a vaccine, the IOC has started to send out warnings that it could cancel the event. But the race to get the hockey players back on the ice, the soccer players back on the pitch, the baseball players out on the diamond and the basketball players on the court continues apace. The National Hockey League and its players could have a deal to get back on ice at some point despite travel bans, 14-day quarantines and no ability to practice social distancing while playing hockey because hockey is both a contact and collision sport.

The National Basketball Association management led by the Commissioner Adam Silver wants to get the players back onto the court and playing. There are television dollars to be made even if the games are played in some empty arena at some sterile Orlando or Las Vegas setting. Major League Soccer could stage some games at neutral sites. The National Football League is trying to come up with a plan to get training facilities open so players can start practicing. The social distancing problem is a huge NFL headache. The line of scrimmage is the starting point of every play and blocking is an essential part of every play. In basketball, a defender cannot be six feet away from an offensive player. In all cases there is heavy breathing which could spread the virus from one person to another. Major League Baseball would like to get its product back on the diamond soon. But the virus has not gone away. Just not yet.