Arizona And Florida Governors Tell Sports Leagues To Come On Down And Play

The grand experiment begins.

The sports industry’s finances and scientific research are about to collide in Arizona and Florida as Governors Doug Ducey and Ron DeSantis will open the doors to state stadiums and arenas for Major League Baseball, the National Basketball Association, the National Hockey League, Major League Soccer along with the National Football League and other sports. The two governors are firmly convinced that professional sports will be fine in the states playing games in stadiums and arenas with no fans at first. That thought clashes with scientists and doctors who content that many states around the country are not ready to fully reopen as the COVID 19 pandemic has not gone away. Ducey claims that Arizona is trending in the right direction when it comes to figuring out how widespread COVID 19 is in his state. But a leaked White House coronavirus task force report contended that as of May 7, Phoenix was on a list of locations to watch in terms of COVID 19 spread.

It was the Phoenix area that drew interest from Major League Baseball as a possible home to start the 2020 season. The 30 teams would open shop in the metropolitan area and use all of the region’s spring training facilities for the players to get ready for the season launch and then play regular season games before no fans in the spring training facilities and the Arizona Diamondbacks stadium. That thought was shelved. The two governors’ proclamation is good news for the owners of the Arizona Cardinals and the three NFL Florida teams as the teams can open training facilities and begin the process of preparing for the National Football League season. But NFL policy is all 32 teams or none of the 32 can get ready for the season. Major League Soccer plans to use Florida as a training ground. Ducey and DeSantis say play ball, scientists are not so sure.