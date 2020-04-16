Florida Surgeon General May Have Said No To MLB And Other Sports Playing

But yes to the WWE.

The Florida Surgeon General may have thrown cold water on not only the notion that Major League Baseball could play regular season games in the state but on every other Florida sporting event for about a year. Dr. Scott Rivkees said earlier this week that Floridians will continue social distancing and wear masks until the COVID 19 vaccine is introduced and that may be a year from now. That means in terms of sports, the 2020 Major League Baseball season, the 2020 Major League Soccer season, the remainder of 2019-20 and the 2020-21 NBA and NHL seasons along with college sports and the 2020 National Football League season along with golf and tennis tournaments could bypass Florida. It was not necessarily the news that Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred and Major League Baseball Players Association Executive Director Tony Clark wanted to hear.

Major League Baseball wants to start the season and there was another leaked proposal which included regular season games played at spring training facilities in Florida and Arizona in some sort of bubble wrap with players and everyone else connected to Major League Baseball living in some sort of quarantine and getting constant COVID-19 testing. The Arizona portion would take place in the Phoenix metropolitan area. Florida is spread out with teams in clusters on the east and west coast of the state. There is a problem in West Palm Beach, Florida as Palm Beach County has a high COVID-19 rate and that is where the Houston and Washington franchises share a spring training stadium. The Miami Marlins stadium’s parking lot is being used for COVID 19 testing. All sports leagues and their media partners are desperate to get the product up and going. But elected officials are not in any rush to open up the gates for sporting events. Getting the economy moving safely is the priority.