Dutchess County, NY May Be The First Trouble Spot For MLB’s Planned Minor League Baseball Contraction

MLB’s actions may hold up stadium leases in the minor leagues.

The first local trouble spot in the Major League Baseball-Minor League Baseball acrimonious player development contract talks has materialized in Dutchess County, New York. Dutchess County officials and Hudson Valley Renegades ownership cannot go ahead with talks about a stadium lease extension because no one seems to know if the Hudson Valley franchise will be in business in 2021. Hudson Valley is a member of the New York-Penn League, a short season Class A entry league. Hudson Valley, which by all accounts is a model short season minor league franchise, could also be in a higher league in 2021. In December 2018, the Dutchess County Legislature approved $2.4 million in bond funding to upgrade Dutchess Stadium. The next step was for the Renegades ownership and the county to work on a getting long term agreement. But Minor League Baseball is in limbo and the talks between Dutchess County and the Renegades ownership have come to a halt. The two sides are waiting to see what happens between MLB and Minor League Baseball.