MLB Has A Pre-Season Date In The Dominican Republic

Selling the game.





Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association are sending two teams to play a meaningless pre-season spring training game in a baseball hotbed, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. The matchup is part of a growing the industry initiative. The Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers will play in the not quite Major League game. That is about the best that baseball fans can expect in the country because there really is not a lot of money available to pay for an expensive regular season game. MLB is staging a Santo Domingo spring training contest because it is inexpensive. There is the cost of the charter planes, meal money and hotel rooms but the players don’t get paid for the games. Major League Baseball has not been too interested in playing any regular season games in the Dominican Republic or even pre-season contests. The Detroit-Minnesota matchup is just the fifth pre-season game to be held in the country. The New York Mets and Montreal Expos played twice as part of the 1999 pre-season schedule and the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox had a pair of games as part of the 2000 pre-season schedule.

Major League Baseball has three international events planned for 2020 although one of the planned baseball galas is not international as the New York Mets and Miami Marlins will play a three-game series between April 28 and April 30 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Puerto Rico is a United States territory. Major League Baseball is sending Arizona and San Diego to play a pair of games on April 18 and 19 in Mexico City, Mexico. The big event is in London where the Chicago Cubs play St. Louis in the English capital on June 13 and June 14. MLB likes London despite the uncertain road England is taking after leaving the European Union.