Sports Owners Want Pesos As Part Of The Revenue Stream

Money, that’s what they want.





Major League Baseball is finally getting around to presenting regular season games in Mexico City in 2020. The Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres will play a two-game series on April 17and 18. Major League Baseball has always viewed Monterrey as a more affluent market for the industry purposes in Mexico. Mexico has become a destination for Major League Baseball, the National Football League and the National Basketball Association. The NBA is placing a minor league team in Mexico City in the fall of 2020. There does not appear to be much of a push to put an MLB, NBA or NFL team in Mexico. But it is a good market for selling hats and t-shirts and other merchandise. Mexico will host some 2026 Soccer World Cup tournament games as part of the United States-Canada-Mexico hosting of the event. The Canadian Football League has some vague plan to kick the tires in Mexico to see if there are any Mexican markets that have an appetite for the CFL.

Mexico is a growing market. If Major League Baseball expands or approves a franchise relocation, Monterrey is in the mix. The National Football League has made inroads in the country. Mexico is part of the rotation of countries where the NFL will play annual games. The NFL will stage a yearly game in Mexico through 2021. The NBA also has eyes on Mexico. NBA owners seem to be infatuated with Mexico City and are trying to come up with a concept that would expand the NBA’s Mexican presence. The minor league team is step one in the process. The NBA is trying to figure out what it wants to be in the future and Mexico could be in the mix. There are pesos on the table which means American based sports organizations will be doing business in Mexico.