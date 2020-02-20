MLB And London: Lots Of Pounds That Are Gained

The NBA and NHL have left London behind.

It is unclear if the National Basketball Association has abandoned London, England as an annual spot for a European regular season game. The NBA played its 2020 European game in Paris and plans to return to France in 2021. London was on the outside looking in as its NBA apparently run is over. The National Football League has a number of games in the city every year. The National Hockey League has found more hockey friendly countries as fertile marketing grounds and has left London and England behind. But Major League Baseball has its eyes set on London as the gateway city to Europe. There will be another attempt to gain English sports fans favor with MLB sending the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs to London for a pair of games on June 13 and June 14.

According to an English economic study, the 2019 New York Yankees-Boston Red Sox two game June series did a whole lot of business in London. Allegedly, the two baseball games brought in 37 million pounds to London. But it was much more than that. Another nine million pounds was spent in the rest of England. How the games impacted the Shetland Islands is unclear. Based on a sample size of 2,000 people, economists claimed that people who went to the game came from the United States and other parts of the world. There were about 119,000 tickets sold for the two games, the economists claim 65 percent of those who watched the game didn’t live in London. Major League Baseball was rather pleased with merchandise sales. After all, there is money to be made in the selling of hats, t-shirts and other products that include major league baseball logos. The London series was MLB’s best merchandising sales showing since the 2008 New York all-star event. Pounds are as good as dollars.