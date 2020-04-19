MLB-Minor League Baseball Heading Back To The Bargaining Table

They are going to try social distancing negotiations.

In the sports world prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, there was a fight between Major League Baseball owners and Minor League Baseball operators about the future of the relationship between the two parties once the present working player development agreement ends following the 2020 season. MLB wanted to eliminate 42 minor league teams and that included shutting down short season rookie leagues that ran from around June 15 to September 1. Both sides claimed to be angry that the relationship was frayed. There is no professional North American baseball being presented but Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball are supposed return to the negotiating table discuss their strained relationship. In December, Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said it was not MLB that wasn’t negotiating in good faith in trying to get a new player development agreement with Minor League Baseball. Manfred said it was the Minor League operators who were at fault because they didn’t want to talk about upgrading facilities and other issues.

Manfred complained that Minor League Baseball operators were polarizing in terms of the relationship with the owners in the negotiations. Manfred should have been more careful talking about stadium upgrades because individual minor league team owners have to go to politicians’ hat in hand begging for money to upgrade stadiums to Major League Baseball standards. Whatever those standards are and funds for upgrades come from taxpayers’ pockets. Manfred found out many local and federal politicians were not happy with MLB’s stance. It is estimated that Major League Baseball owners can save about $20 million annually by eliminating 42 minor league teams. The owners also want to have the players draft in August which would eliminate the need for short season leagues. It seems rather foolish that baseball owners would want to alienate fans by eliminating local entertainment but money talks.