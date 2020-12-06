The Staten Island Yankees Longshot Lawsuit

MLB enjoys monopoly status.

The ownership of the defunct Staten Island Yankees, a team that once played in Minor League Baseball’s New York-Penn League which also is no longer in business, has decided to sue Major League Baseball and the New York Yankees for putting the business out of business. The Staten Island baseball team owners want $20 million in damages and have charged the Steinbrenner-owned New York Yankees with breach of contract. The Staten Island Yankees ownership claimed that the Steinbrenner Yankees ““had made repeated assurances we would always be a minor league partner.” The Steinbrenner Yankees cut loose Staten Island as part of Major League Baseball’s minor league reorganization. MLB dropped 40 teams and short-season rookie leagues such as the New York-Penn group. Steinbrenner’s Yankees owned five percent of the Staten Island team and George Steinbrenner agreed to move into the New York City boro of Staten Island with the entry level team in 1999. MLB has monopoly powers which will make the Staten Island Yankees suit difficult.

Major League Baseball got permission from the Supreme Court of the United States to act like a monopoly in 1922. In the 1922 decision in the Federal Baseball Club of Baltimore versus the National League, the court ruled against the Terrapin owners. Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes wrote that “personal effort, not related to production, is not a subject of commerce” and that baseball therefore wasn’t subject to federal regulation. Baseball on all levels is an interstate business but the court did not see it that way. The antitrust exemption has been eroded over the years but it keeps the lords of baseball in charge of territorial rights with the last challenge coming in 2015 when San Jose wanted to negotiate with Oakland A’s ownership about moving to the south bay. The court said no citing the 1922 Supreme Court decision.