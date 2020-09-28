Say Goodbye To The Old Appy League

It saves money.

Minor League Baseball is changing. If there is a 2021 season and that will depend on COVID-19 treatments and a vaccine, there will be a noticeable difference in rookie league ball in the Appalachian League. The pros will be replaced by first- and second-year college players who will not be paid because it would be a violation of a college rule that does not allow student-athletes to be paid. Converting to an amateur grouping allows Major League Baseball owners to save money by cutting a budget line item. Paying the players. The league has teams in North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. There were ten teams in the circuit in 2020.

Minor League Baseball waived the white flag in the battle with Major League Baseball in getting a new player development deal. The business’s president Pat O’Connor decided to call it quits and will be done in his role by December 31st and that was the first signal that Major League Baseball was ready to take over control of Minor League Baseball in an effort to control research and development costs. Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, there was a fight between Major League Baseball owners and Minor League Baseball operators about the future of the relationship MLB wanted to eliminate 42 minor league teams and that included shutting down short season rookie leagues that ran from around June 15th to September 1st. The Appalachian League was one of those short season rookie leagues. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred found out many local and federal politicians were not happy with MLB’s stance however while the politicians talked about doing something but nothing happened. Major League Baseball owners can save about $20 million annually by eliminating 42 minor league teams. It seems rather foolish that baseball owners would want to alienate fans by eliminating local entertainment but money talks.