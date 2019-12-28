Jane Castor Is Fine With A Second Part Time Tampa MLB Team

She has no full time team now.

Jane Castor is the mayor of a town that already has a part-time Major-League Baseball team. The New York Yankees franchise plays spring training games in February and March in Tampa, Florida. Castor is open to adding another part time baseball team, the Tampa Bay Rays starting in 2028, to play in the city. The plan of splitting Rays’ home games in two cities is still alive. Tampa Bay Rays owner Stu Sternburg is convinced Montreal is a good part time but not full-time home for his team. St. Petersburg, Florida Mayor Rick Kriseman said that the team must play every home game scheduled in St. Petersburg through the 2027 season. The planned move of Rays’ summer home games to Montreal beginning in 2024 is dead. The franchise is now scheduled to play out the last eight years of a 30-year lease in St. Petersburg. Major League Baseball wants to get back into the Montreal market. Sternberg is convinced that Montreal is a good part time market despite the fact that the Canadian dollar has been hanging around 76 cents US for quite a while and Canadian teams in MLB, the NBA and the National Hockey League do business in American greenbacks.

Sternberg had an opportunity to change the terms of the St. Petersburg lease had he secured funding for a baseball park in Tampa. In 2018, Rays’ owners had plans to build a park in Ybor City. That fell through. What happens next is anybody’s guess other than the Rays will be financially challenged. There are no plans to build either a Tampa or Montreal stadium. Maybe a stadium plan will materialize in St. Petersburg or in Tampa that will keep Major League Baseball in the Tampa Bay market on a full-time basis beyond 2027 or in Montreal for a full-time team.