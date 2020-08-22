Rays Return Home, Fall To Toronto In 10 Innings

Ryan Yarbrough went seven innings against Toronto on Friday night, allowing four runs in the second. The Rays lost in 10 innings, 6-5. (Photo: Tampa Bay Rays)



ST. PETERSBURG — After winning nine of 10 on their longest road trip of the season, the Rays returned to Tropicana Field and lost in 10 innings, 6-5, to Toronto on Friday night.



The loss left the Rays with a half game lead on the Yankees for first place in the American League East. The Yankees had their weekend series with the Mets cancelled after two members of the Mets tested positive for the coronavirus.



The Blue Jays scored twice in the tenth off Aaron Loup and the Rays came back with one run in their half of the inning, but with two men on Hunter Renfroe grounded out to pitcher Jordan Romano to end the game.



“We just came up a little short,” said manager Kevin Cash. “I was impressed with how the guys got back in the ballgame.”



Trailing 4-2, the Rays tied it with a pair of runs in the sixth when they took advantage of walks. After Brandon Lowe and Yandy Diaz worked bases on balls from Toronto reliever Ryan Borucki, pinch-hitter Jose Martinez ripped a grounder between third and short that rolled to the wall with left fielder Lourdes Gurriel shifted into left center.

Martinez was 1-for-his-last-17.



“It was a big hit and we have a lot of confidence in his ability to square the baseball up,” said Cash. “I know the playing time has been a little sporadic, but give him credit for always being ready. That was huge right there. Borucki is tough and Jose came up with a big two-run double.”



The Rays had an opportunity to do more damage that inning. They loaded the bases with two out, but settled for the two runs as Rafael Dolis fanned Michael Perez on a full-count splitter.

The Rays took a 1-0 lead on Brandon Lowe’s first inning homer run to right center. It was Lowe’s sixth home run in his last nine games and he has hit safely 11 of 12.



The Blue Jays responded with four runs in the second off Ryan Yarbrough. The first two batters of the inning, Teoscar Hernandez and Vladimir Guerrero, hit back-to-back homers. Guerrero’s shot was a liner that got over the left field wall in a hurry.



Toronto pushed across two more runs to take a 4-1 lead.

Yarbrough gave the Rays seven innings on a night he threw 97 pitches, his most since last September 10 at Texas (10 starts ago) when he threw 102.

“It was definitely a really challenging inning,” he said of the second. “It started off with two mislocated pitches to two really strong guys. I kind of grinded and battled through the rest of (the innings) to give us a chance to win.”



The Rays’ seven-game homestand continues Saturday night (6:40) against the Blue Jays, who will be in town through Monday when this four-game series concludes.