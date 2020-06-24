The Boys Of Summer Will Lose To COVID-19

A steep hill.

The boys of summer are probably heading back to the baseball diamond and will attempt to play some sort of schedule during the COVID-19 pandemic. Whether that happens will be determined by a rigorous safety protocol. Getting sports up and going in the United States, a country with a rather incoherent pandemic policy, is a tall order. The Orlando Pride of the National Women’s Soccer League won’t be playing in that league’s month-long tournament which starts on Saturday in Utah because six players and four staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The team trained in Orlando, Florida, one of the United States’ COVID-19 hot spots. Some college football teams have been hard hit with COVID-19 and that should lead to some very serious discussions among college presidents, chancellors and others over whether money trumps athletes’ health. The presidents and chancellors are not risking their health practicing. The COVID-19 pandemic is not limited to the United States. The top male tennis player, Novak Djokovic along with his wife tested positive for COVID-19 after Djokovic took part in an exhibition event in Croatia. Other players tested positive as well. The ATP had suspended play through August 14 had a plan to return to action with the United States Open in New York and the French Open in Paris on the schedule.

Getting Major League Baseball onto the field may require a bunch of heavy lifting. Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia and Texas, which house 11 teams, are COVID-19 hot spots. MLB has not addressed playing in Toronto as of yet. Major League Baseball owners and MLB players never did come to a real agreement to play in the 2020 season. MLB ordered the players back. It is not a sound way to run a business, particularly during a pandemic.