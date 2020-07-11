The Wait To Get Into The Dodger Stadium Parking Lot Is Not To Park For A Game

COVID-19 testing is the attraction.

It’s not unusual to see cars lined up to get into the Dodger Stadium parking lot in July. After all there is a baseball game being offered to consumers. In July 2020, there is no baseball, at least not yet, but there are people in cars lined up to get into the parking lot. They are queued up, awaiting a COVID-19 test. Major League Baseball owners and players have a plan to get back onto the field and start the season, which will feature a 60-game schedule, in a little more than 10 days. The training part of the schedule has hit some potholes. Some players have tested positive for COVID-19, some players have decided it is not worth taking the risk of playing and have opted out. Some teams could not practice because of a delay in getting test results. But Major League Baseball is soldiering on.

Major League Baseball has operations in Los Angeles, Phoenix, Houston, Miami and St. Petersburg, Florida and a look at the COVID-19 graph does not bode well for the business. Arizona, California, Florida and Texas are some of the worst areas on the globe for positive COVID-19 tests and COVID-19 spread. Health care systems are being strained. Major League Baseball has a franchise in Atlanta which is the capital of Georgia, another state that has seen a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases. Baseball is relatively unimportant in those cities and states. The Dodgers are scheduled to host the San Francisco Giants on July 23rd in Los Angeles. Major League Baseball is not playing games in a bubble or in hub cities. Teams will be flying from town to town, staying in hotels and taking buses to games. But the players want to play and media outlets need content while people get tested for COVID-19 in a baseball stadium parking lot.