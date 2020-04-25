PGA Plans To Play In June If It Can Constantly Test For COVID-19

Golfers do face non course risks

The men’s golf tour stop was supposed to be in New Orleans this weekend as part of its schedule that sees golfers going from city to city on a weekly basis to compete. Professional men and women golfers are always on the go and need to get to places by plane or car and need to stay at local hotels and use area dining facilities before they even head out to the course. The PGA plans to get up and going with a Fort Worth, Texas area tournament which would require golfers to get to the area starting around June 8th. The four-day event begins on June 11th and will end on June 14th. Then it is onto Hilton Head, South Carolina. The PGA then heads to Connecticut, Michigan and Illinois three COVID-19 hot spots. The first four tournaments on the revised schedule will not have spectators on the grounds but there will be hundreds of people including golfers, caddies, golf officials, groundskeepers and TV personnel who will be involved with the sports outing and all of them will be required to be tested for COVID-19. The professional golf industry is not living in a sterile bubble and that brings up a question. Why should the golf industry get access to COVID-19 tests when the general American public is having problems getting tested?

PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan claims his business won’t operate until there is wide spread COVID-1919 testing. “We’re going to need to be able to test players, caddies and other constituents before we return, but we need to do so in a way that’s not going to take away from the critical need that we’re currently facing, and we feel confident, based on the advice that we’re getting from medical experts, that we’ll be in that position.” State governors aren’t as confident as Monahan getting tests conducted.