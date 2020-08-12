A Sports Book Opens In A NBA-NHL Arena In Washington

Place your bet here!

For those old enough to remember the signs on Major League Baseball stadiums’ scoreboards that said no betting permitted, that world has disappeared. In Washington, DC, there is now a betting facility inside the arena that houses the National Basketball Association’s Wizards and the National Hockey League’s Capitals. The betting parlor opened recently but there are no sports fans and customers attending building events because of a global COVID-19 pandemic. That means it is hard to gauge how people are reacting to a sports betting store inside a sports arena. Under normal circumstances it would not be until September or October that the arena would see heavy usage as that is when Caps and Wizards pre-season games would start. Now it appears that the NBA and NHL will begin the 2020-2021 season in December but there is no guarantee that will happen because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Major League Baseball’s Washington Nationals ownership is also building a sports betting casino near the team’s stadium and the DC United Major League Soccer franchise’s ownership has plans to get a sportsbook up and going at its soccer venue. In the two years since the Supreme Court of the United States voted to legalize sportsbooks in New Jersey and open the doors for states along with the District of Columbia to hand out sports betting licenses to various betting outfits, sports owners have embraced sports betting. The owners realized that sports betting with the right licensing deals could put money in their pockets. But there seems to be something forgotten. For gambling to work, the gambling businesses need gamblers. In the rush to the betting goldmine, sports wagering could be creating new gamblers. Because of that will there be significant gambling addiction and loss of money problems? In the sports business that seems not to matter. Because the gambling money is lining the sports business’s pockets.