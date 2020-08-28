Can German Researchers Help Get Fans Back Into Sports Arenas?

The experiment that might help American sports.

There is a study that is going on in Germany that should get the attention of National Basketball Association Commissioner Adam Silver along with National Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman, National Collegiate Athletic Association officials, numerous American school superintendents and school boards and National Football League and Major League Baseball owners whose teams play in domed stadiums. There should be concert promoters who probably have an interest. German researchers are trying to determine how COVID-19 spreads inside an arena during a concert. There was an experiment that was conducted last week in Leipzig with the researchers having volunteers watch a concert while experiments were conducted in the arena.

The researchers wanted to check out three possible arena scenarios. The researchers gave each volunteer contact tracers to record their routes in the arena and track the path of the aerosols or small particles that could carry the virus as the volunteers congregated, took breathes and talked. Fluorescent disinfectants were used to highlight which surfaces at the concert were touched most frequently. Scenario one simulated the very beginning of a pandemic, the concert-goers were kept close together in the room with no social distancing. In the second experiment, researchers installed hygienic measures and larger social distances between the volunteers. In the third, a distance of five feet between participants was strictly enforced. It will take the researchers about six to eight weeks to come up with their conclusions. The NBA Commissioner Silver had hoped to start the 2020-2021 season by December 1st, that may not happen. The NHL plans for 2020-2021 season are unclear. College basketball’s Big East Conference is thinking of putting players in a bubble so games can be played. The NCAA wants to play the Men’s College Basketball Tournament next year. Everyone needs guidance. The German researchers may be able to provide some answers.