Hampton Roads, Virginia Area Politicians Want To Build An Arena

No interest from the NBA or NHL in the market.





There are politicians in the Hampton Roads, Virginia area who are hoping to figure out a way to build an arena somewhere in the market. There is no indication from the National Basketball Association or the National Hockey League that they would be interested in placing a team in the area. There really has not been much interest in putting a team in the largest United States market without a Major League Baseball, National Football League, National Basketball Association, National Hockey League or Major League Soccer team. In 2013, the then owners of the NBA’s Sacramento Kings, the Maloof brothers visited the market and made some announcement that they were interested in moving to Virginia. Nothing ever materialized. In 1997, the then NBA Charlotte Hornets owner George Shinn applied for a National Hockey League expansion franchise somewhere in the Hampton Roads market but the NHL was not interested.

The last time the Hampton Roads area had a team was in the American Basketball Association. The Virginia Squires franchise played home games in Norfolk, Hampton, Richmond and Roanoke. The Squires franchise had some big-name players including Julius Erving and George Gervin. The franchise had money problems and shut down before the National Basketball Association took in four ABA teams in June, 1976, charging the franchises $3.2 million each which was a large sum of money then to enter the league. The NBA is not looking to expand although somewhere down the road that might happen. Seattle, which is a perfect market from TV and corporate support standpoint, is getting a renovated building. The SuperSonics old arena, the Seattle Center Coliseum will re-open in 2021 and will be a 21st century state of the art structure. Louisville backers also want an NBA team. The NHL is going into Seattle. Hampton Roads has nothing for the NBA or NHL.