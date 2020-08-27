Kenosha Police Shooting Sparks NBA Players Protests

Players are demanding answers in the Blake shooting.

National Basketball Association players said they planned to be socially activity and they have backed up their promise. There was no playoff game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Orlando Magic in the NBA’s Florida Disney World bubble. Disney World is not the happiest place on earth for a good many players because of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Milwaukee players did not show up for the start of the game in protest. A couple of Bucks players have encountered problems with Milwaukee police in the past and the Kenosha shooting was the catalyst for the boycott. One of the reasons the NBA is trying to complete a playoff run during the COVID-19 pandemic is television revenue. The Bucks-Magic contest was supposed to be on NBA-TV. That is not the revenue producer that the Disney-owned ESPN and the AT &T controlled Turner Sports are for the league. There will no doubt be political repercussions and criticism of the Bucks players decision. From the business standpoint, how will television and marketing partners view the players boycott? There were reports that players from the Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics did not want to participate in a playoff game as a protest.

The NBA ended up postponing three games, the Bucks and Magic along with Oklahoma City against Houston and the Los Angeles Lakers-Portland match up. The players protests spread to Major League Baseball with the Cincinnati at Milwaukee game postponed. Milwaukee is about 35 miles from Kenosha. African American athletes’ protests started in 1961 when an American Football League Boston Patriots African American player Walter Beach demanded the same amenities as his white teammates got when the team played a pre-season game in racially segregated New Orleans. Patriots ownership fired Beach and labeled him a trouble maker. Six decades later athletes are not afraid to speak out and protest.