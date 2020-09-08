Miami-Dade Mayor Says No To Heat Owners To Use The Miami Arena As A Polling Place

No voting at the Miami arena.

There may be some very hard feelings between Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez and the Miami Heat ownership group, the team’s players and staff along with National Basketball Association officials. Some NBA team owners have been able to get their arenas designated as early polling places for the November 3rd election. But Gimenez has decided that the city owned arena which is operated by the Heat’s ownership group is not a good place for both early and Election Day voting. Gimenez is of the opinion that the arena is too busy with NBA games around election time. Gimenez must not be following the Heat in the playoffs or he is not on top of NBA events. The NBA won’t be playing any November games this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The NBA is conducting its playoffs in a bubble in central Florida on Walt Disney World property near Orlando. The Miami-Dade mayor may not be following the NBA calendar because the playoffs are scheduled to end by mid-October. Perhaps Gimenez is concerned with his Congressional election campaign as he is a Republican and the NBA push to get voters a place to vote is targeting inner city voters who normally vote for Democrats. Gimenez does not want the Miami arena to host future polling places as well. Gimenez found another place the Frost Museum in Miami.

Gimenez also ignored the NBA owners and players get out the vote initiative that is occurring in other league cities. Atlanta, Brooklyn, Charlotte, Cleveland, Dallas, Detroit, Houston, Indianapolis, Inglewood, California, Los Angeles, Milwaukee, New York, Oklahoma City, Orlando, Phoenix, Sacramento, Salt Lake City. San Antonio, San Francisco, and Washington will have early and election day voting at local arenas. NHL arenas including Glendale, Arizona, will be a polling place. More arenas and stadiums are expected to open up the doors for voting. Gimenez is out of touch with sports voting reality.