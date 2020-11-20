It Is The Tampa Bay Raptors For Now

COVID-19 is winning the battle.

National Basketball Association Commissioner Adam Silver and his 30 owners or governors want to start the 2020-2021 season in about a month despite the fact that COVID-19 is ripping through the United States. Meanwhile, in Canada, the Ontario government is heading into a new lockdown phase on November 23rd with businesses such as salons and gyms closing down and service at restaurants reduced to takeout only and shopping malls to open for just curbside pickup. Ontario’s health department added one more business to the list of those that will be impacted by a new lockdown. Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment’s Toronto Raptors National Basketball Association franchise. Public health officials rejected a plan that would have allowed Raptors games in the Toronto arena that house the NBA franchise along with a National Hockey League team. The reason? There is just too much community spread of COVID-18 in the United States and it would be unwise to allow the basketball team to fly in and out of the United States back to Toronto. The Raptors business will set up ship in Tampa using the Tampa Bay Lightning’s facility for the foreseeable future. Tampa beat out Sunrise, Florida, Nashville, Tennessee, Newark, New Jersey and Kansas City, Missouri in landing Raptors home games.

The NBA is working on a truncated schedule and will release the first half season’s schedule after Thanksgiving. The second part of the schedule could come out in January. The season will open on December 22nd after a short training camp and some pre-season games. The NBA owners or governors also want customers in their buildings. The Golden State Warriors plan to get 9,000 customers in its San Francisco arena was rejected by local authorities. The NBA got lucky with its bubble concept and got its playoff run completed. The new season will feature complications.