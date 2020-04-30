NBA Not Ready To Open Training Facility Doors

What happened to looking at data?

National Basketball Association Commissioner Adam Silver was targeting May 1st as a possible date that he and NBA owners would be able to come up with a plan to finish out the 2019-2020 regular season and playoffs. That is not happening. Silver said a decision to play would be driven by data not a date. But there was an opportunity to get some players into training centers in Colorado, Georgia, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas as those states eased shelter at home advisories. That could have given the green light for players to go and train at some local NBA facilities. The Atlanta Hawks ownership decided not to open up its training facility because the COVID-19 virus is not going away in Georgia or elsewhere in the United States. The NBA is monitoring the states’ progress and may allow some training facilities to open on May 8th.

The NBA’s plan is to make the buildings available for players’ workouts. There is no suggestion that the league is close to resuming play. There are four parts to the NBA’s guideline. No more than four players would be permitted at a facility at any one time. No head or assistant coaches could participate. Group activity remains prohibited, including practices or scrimmages. Players remain prohibited from using non-team facilities such as public health clubs, fitness centers, or gyms. Like other sports leagues, the NBA faces major challenges in getting its product before the public. Should the sports league test its employees constantly when there is a shortage of COVID-19 tests? The league seems to be locked out of the New York City area, Los Angeles, Boston, San Francisco and Toronto for the foreseeable future. Other markets are probably not available. Silver said the league will depend on expert advice in making a return to the court decision.