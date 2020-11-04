NBA Still Wants To Get The Season Started As Soon As Possible

The fight over money.

Deep down, you wonder if the National Basketball Association Commissioner Adam Silver and the Executive Director of the National Basketball Players Association Michele Roberts feel as if they are trapped in a grainy black and white Twilight Zone episode narrated by Rod Serling. Both want to get the 2020-2021 NBA season going but the COVID-19 pandemic has turned sports into “you’re travelling through another dimension, a dimension not only of sight and sound but of mind; a journey into a wondrous land whose boundaries are that of imagination. That’s the signpost up ahead – your next stop, the Twilight Zone!”

The National Basketball Association wants to get back on the floor around December 22nd to start the 2020-2021 season. The two sides are trying to figure out what revenue is coming in and how to split it. The NBA is either going to need an awful lot of luck or the owners know something that the rest of the world does not. COVID-19 will be less of a factor in seven weeks. The pandemic in America has not been contained. Toronto is a problem. The US-Canadian border remains closed to everyone except those who perform essential business. The NBA is not an essential business although Canada could make a change to its border rules with increased COVID-19 testing. The NBA was able to finish out the 2019-2020 playoffs by setting up a bubble in central Florida. The NBA is hoping to have people in the stands to watch the product. But that will not happen in New York or in Brooklyn to name two places anytime soon. The NBA needs America to contain the COVID-19 spread and an effective vaccine to get the business on track. The NBA would like people in the building because it needs revenue. COVID-19 remains a problem as the NBA knows.