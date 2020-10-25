The NBA Wants To Start The 2020-21 Season In Less Than Two Months

There is a target date.

The National Basketball Association wants to get back on the floor around December 22nd to start the 2020-2021 season. The NBA is either going to need an awful lot of luck or the owners know something that the rest of the world does not. COVID-19 will be less of a factor in eight weeks. The pandemic in America has not been contained and the US-Canadian border remains closed to everyone except those who perform essential business. The NBA is not an essential business although Canada could make a change to its border rules with increased COVID-19 testing. Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said the border will remain locked because of the high rate of COVID-19 in the United States. People can get into Canada if they agree to a 14-day quarantine and that is impractical for the NBA. There was a report that the Toronto Raptors ownership was investigating the feasibility of using Louisville, Kentucky as a home base in 2020-2021. The league and its players also have to get an agreement done that would pave the way for a season.

The NBA was able to finish out the 2019-2020 playoffs by setting up a bubble in central Florida. The NBA is hoping to have people in the stands to watch the product. But there is an ominous sign that will not happen in New York as Westminster Kennel Club has moved its signature event, the Westminster Dog Show from its annual February Madison Square Garden dates to an outdoor venue in suburban Westchester County, New York. The event is scheduled in June 2021. Broadway is closed until June 2021 and the Metropolitan Opera will not open its doors until September 2021. The NBA would like people in the building because it needs revenue. COVID-19 remains a problem as the NBA knows.