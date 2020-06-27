Who Is Paying For Police Protection At The NBA Bubble?

The bubble life.

The National Basketball Association is a non-essential business. People have lived without an NBA game since March 11th because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The NBA is attempting to restart its 2019-2020 season at World Disney World near Orlando, Florida in one of the nation’s hottest COVID-19 areas in a state that is going through an exponential increase in the amount of positive COVID-19 test results. On Thursday, ESPN broke a story on how the NBA plans to secure its sterile bubble environment for its players, coaches, and assorted staff on the Disney property. Some of the security will be handled by Florida state officers and local police agencies. There is no word on whether a private business, the NBA, is paying municipal employees, police, to guard the product on private property, the Disney parcel that includes hotels and athletic facilities. The irony here is that NBA players have taken the sports lead in protesting against police brutality.

Florida Highway Patrol personnel will provide an escort for team buses from the hotel to whatever gym that teams will use for a game within the Disney property. That is not unusual as college and pro football teams get police escorts when team buses travel from the stadium to the airport following games. Orange and Osceola, Florida, County police will be protecting players at Disney hotels and arenas. The United States Department of Homeland Security will be looking over social media for threats. Someone is paying for all of this security on private property for a private business during the middle of a pandemic. There will be security for organized off-Disney property non-bubble team activities. The NBA is a private business, Florida is not going to solve its COVID-19 problem by July 7th when players report to Walt Disney World for training camp.