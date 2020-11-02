49ers Owner Spending Millions Trying To Get His Way In Santa Clara

Jed York wants a change.

Election Day is finally here and while virtually all eyes are on the Presidential vote, there is an election in Santa Clara, California that should raise some eyebrows. It is no secret that the National Football League’s San Francisco 49ers ownership led by Jed York does not like Santa Clara’s city council. York and the council have been sparring since the team relocated its business headquarters from San Francisco to Santa Clara in 2014. York has felt the city council has imposed too many restrictions on his business and that needs to change by replacing incumbents with York backed candidates. York has invested three million dollars into a PAC, Citizens for Efficient Government and Full Voting Rights. A political action committee is not supposed to be coordinating with any candidate. York’s rather sizable investment in a city of roughly 130,000 people have not gone unnoticed. Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor is accusing York of trying to buy city council seats.

“Jed York is spending $3 million to pick his city council members and buy and control the city of Santa Clara,” Gillmor said. The latest squabble in the city is over something that cannot take place right now because of COVID-19. Major concerts at the stadium. There is a stadium curfew of 10 PM which means all stadium events have to be done by that time. Allegedly some big-name acts won’t play Santa Clara because of the curfew. Although stadium supporters celebrated the funding of the football stadium in Santa Clara because York’s money was behind the project, Santa Clara did throw $42 million into the stadium and then formed a stadium authority that took on York’s stadium debt. The stadium authority is responsible for more than a half a billion dollars of debt. York though controls stadium events. York wants changes that benefit him.