Another Sunday Another NFL TV Ratings Test

Time to take the weekly temperature.

It is week three of the 2020 National Football League season and again NFL television ratings are in the spotlight. The second week of NFL action produced mixed results in the ratings game. Monday Night Football had big numbers while CBS and NBC Sunday action was down but FOX did well. Overall, the National Football League delivers ratings and that maybe the reason that FOX wants to spend a reported $2 billion annually to keep the Sunday National Football Conference package. The NFC includes the New York Giants and the Los Angeles Rams but neither New York nor Los Angeles ever produces big numbers despite being the largest and second largest markets in the United States. Traditionally the NFL’s best TV markets are in Wisconsin with Green Bay, Kansas City, Buffalo, Pittsburgh and teams with large followings pull in viewers. Those teams include the Dallas Cowboys and the Raiders, now in Las Vegas. The Raiders Las Vegas home debut did big numbers for Disney’s ESPN and ABC on both outlets last Monday night.

It is important to note that the NFL Thursday night games easily win the ratings race on that night of the week and the NFL is among the highest rated programs weekly on TV. Advertisers will continue to put money into the product in an attempt to reach 18 through 45-year-old men who they hope will buy their products. It appears that the NFL is not being hurt by the real world with athletes demanding a voice. The television ratings are solid and that means that money will be flowing into the league in the future. The Monday night package becomes available after 2021. TV networks and streaming services will go after that show.