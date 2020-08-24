Daniel Snyder’s Washington Franchise Still Wants A New Stadium  

Another attempt at getting a stadium for the football team.

And now it is Washington National Football League team president Jason Wright’s turn to get a new stadium for his boss Daniel Snyder and the franchise. Snyder’s Landover, Maryland stadium lease ends in September, 2027. In 2019, Snyder’s former general manager Bruce Allen said on radio station WMAL’s Larry O’Connor Show that the team officials would make a stadium announcement within a year but that never materialized. It takes two to three years to build a stadium which means shovels will have to go into the ground by 2024 if Snyder wants to get out of his Landover home and move to the District or another area in the market.

Snyder has not been very successful in finding a piece of land for his business. A year and a half ago, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan ended negotiations with Snyder that would have seen a football stadium built across the river from the District. Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia don’t necessarily want to get into a bidding war for Snyder’s business. How the stadium would be funded is a question that needs to be answered. Snyder might be eyeing the RFK stadium site near Capitol Hill. The stadium is scheduled be demolished as no major sports events take place in the 59-year-old facility. Events D. C. controls RFK stadium which is located on property owned by the Department of the Interior. Across the Potomac River, a Virginia area that might most interest Snyder is near Dulles Airport, not far from the team’s training facility, which would be located near the Metro Silver Line. But the RFK property is the preferred site. Snyder has met one requirement that Washington, D. C. city lawmakers requested. He dropped the team’s brand name which elected officials said was a slur. While the football team remains popular, Snyder is not liked and that could be a problem.