Dr. Fauci Thinks Sports Life Will Return To Normal In 10 Months

Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has been director of the United States’ National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984, has been making the rounds recently and is of the opinion that under the right circumstances, National Football League stadiums along with college football facilities can be filled with customers and Broadway in New York can reopen safely by the end of next summer or early fall if people take one of the COVID-19 vaccines that will be available. The NFL might play its 2021 London, England schedule as well because United Kingdom health officials have greenlighted Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine and those jabs to the arm will start very soon in the U. K. But in the foreseeable future, the pandemic will rage on until there is a combination of containment of COVID-19 community spread and people start taking whatever vaccine is approved in the United States by health officials. Even then, there is a limited supply of the vaccine.

The National Football League and college football and college basketball are struggling to keep teams on the field. The San Francisco 49ers NFL franchise has been kicked out of Santa Clara County, California for the next couple of weeks because of the spread of COVID-19. The team will play games in Glendale, Arizona and COVID-19 containment is a problem in that state. The National Basketball Association is targeting the second week of December to start pre-season games with a December 22nd season tip off. Dr. Fauci thinks it is unlikely big crowds will see the NBA Finals in person next July but NBA games probably will not have people in the arenas when the season starts. In Salt Lake City, the Utah Jazz management thinks it can get 1,500 customers into the building per game. But there is television and marketing cash available so the games will go on.