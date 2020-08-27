Goodell Has A Big Regret

The NFL has a different mind set in 2020.

National Football League Commissioner Roger Goodell has some regrets about not listening to Colin Kaepernick and Kaepernick’s concerns which sparked his police brutality protests during the playing of the national anthem while he was a member of the San Francisco 49ers in 2016. “Well, the first thing I’d say is I wish we had listened earlier, Kaep, to what you were kneeling about and what you were trying to bring attention to,” Goodell said in an interview with one-time NFL player Emmanuel Acho. Four years later the league has not rehired Kaepernick but make no mistake the NFL knows which way the wind is blowing and changes are taking place. The league took notice of social protests following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis at the knee of a police officer in May.

In June, Goodell put out a statement that the NFL was wrong in not listening to the concerns of African American players and he encouraged the employees, the players, coaches and others to speak out on issues. Goodell’s statement also included, “we the National Football League believe that black lives matter.’ Daniel Snyder’s Washington NFL team’s brand name is gone. It takes time to rebrand a business along with showcasing a new team logo. A new name and logo are coming in 2021. Clark Hunt’s Kansas City Chiefs franchise will not allow fans in the stadium if they have Native American face paint on or wear Native American headdress. The team continues to talk indigenous leaders about other stadium traditions. The NFL may also include the playing of “Lift Ev’ry Voice And Sing” which is also known as the Black national anthem as part of the pre-game package that includes the Star-Spangled Banner and colors. It appears the NFL doesn’t care anymore about presidential criticism about players’ protesting during the national anthem. A change is gonna to come.