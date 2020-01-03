The NFL Is The Comeback Player Of The Year

All the problems have been swept under the rug.

You have to give the National Football League starting with the Commissioner Roger Goodell, the 31 owners and the Green Bay Packers’ Board of Directors, a lot of credit. Somehow the group has righted the good ship NFL and problems have vanished. Television ratings? Not a problem, there is more interest in the league at least as far as getting eyeballs in front of a video device. Players protests? The issue seems to have faded into oblivion. Sure, Colin Kaepernick was blackballed although just one owner, the New York Giants John Mara, came close to admitting that a few years back. But the league and a segment of NFL supporters have moved on. The league has also moved on from relocating three franchises. San Diego and St. Louis are lines in a history book although the San Diego Chargers move north to Los Angeles has not been a box office bonanza for the Spanos family. Oakland say goodbye for a second time to the Raiders in December. Players with domestic violence issues seem to be welcome back after a hearing and a brief suspension.

The NFL and the football industry have to be breathing a sigh of relief as the stories about the concussion issue is under control. The media is not pumping out stories of former players suffering from the permanent head injuries that more than likely were caused by repeated blows to the head while playing and practicing from the youth level to the NFL. It doesn’t pay for CBS, Comcast/NBC, Disney/ESPN and Rupert Murdoch’s FOX to broadcast negative stories about their partner, the NFL, when there is money to be made by all. The NFL has also been helped by a source that the league thought was horrible until 2018. Legalized sports gambling. The NFL fought to keep states from starting up sportsbooks now the league embraces it.