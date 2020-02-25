Miami Is Ready To Spend Money Again For A Super Bowl

Why not get taxpayers to spend money again?

Miami area taxpayers rolled out the red carpet for this year’s Super Bowl and if area business leaders and the Miami Dolphins organization get their way, the Miami market will get another Super Bowl in 2025 or 2026. The National Football League no longer puts the game out for bid and goes to an area to find out if that area wants the game and then the negotiations start. The NFL makes a tremendous amount of financial demands and local taxpayers coughed up the money needed for the 2020 event. Neither the Kansas City Chiefs nor the San Francisco 49ers ownership paid for the 150 or so five-star hotel rooms that housed the teams for the 2020 game. Miami-Dade County taxpayers paid the tab. That bill was about a million dollars. Miami-Dade County taxpayers put four million dollars or more into the Super Bowl. Politicians said yes to the expenditures because of the estimated $300-400 million Super Bowl economic impact that NFL hired economists claim the game brings to a region.

Miami-Dade County taxpayers footed the bill for a media party. About 5,000 media members being wined and dined at a cost of $370,000. There is no paperwork available that details the NFL-Miami Super Bowl Host Committee agreement that allowed the Miami area to host the game. How much the NFL got from the committee is a secret. In 2019, Atlanta’s $46 million bid included an estimated $2 million to reimburse the NFL and its teams for any state or local taxes they paid in connection with the Super Bowl. In 2018, Minnesota state officials figured out the tax breaks on Super Bowl tickets and parking cost the state $9 million and local governments $1.3 million in revenues. If Las Vegas, Miami or others want the Super Bowl, they better hand over money to the NFL.